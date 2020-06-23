Excellent start of the mini-series “Perry Mason” in the united States

(Relaxnews) – were nearly 1.7 million american viewers who have attended the launch of the new series, “Perry Mason”, in all platforms on the 21st of June. A genuine success for the us television network HBO that sign and its best start to a two-year series.

884000 viewers, precisely, have seen the first episode on live television during the evening broadcast. The rest of the curiosity has used the platform of streaming HBO, which is usually the case for most of the series in the chain. Since this Monday, the episode is also available free of charge to users of the internet on american soil.

With 1.7 million viewers, the launch of “Perry Mason” has overcome the start-ups in series such as “The outsider” or even “Watchmen”, has specified the Deadline.

“Perry Mason” is the reboot of the cult series of the CBS of the 60s. This time, Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) embodies the private detective to his debut, when he was still having trouble making ends meet that month. Traumatized by the war in France, and with a marriage that is broken, Perry Mason embarks on a major case, in the search of truth to Los Angeles after the Great Depression. Next to Matthew Rhys, are John Lithgow, who plays the character of Elias Birchard “E. B.” Jonathan, a lawyer in trouble, sometimes, to work with Perry Mason, or even Juliet Rylance in the role of Della Street, the legal assistant of the E. B. Jonathan.

From 1957 to 1966, the series “Perry Mason” has left his mark on american television and, in particular, of the CBS, the channel on which it was issued. Raymond Burr lent its traits to the now-cult lawyer Perry Mason. Originally, Robert Downey Jr. he had to embody this role in place of Matthew Rhys before they are finally removed to step in as executive producer.