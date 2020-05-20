Excluded : check out the glasses made by Lizzo for Quay Australia

After Jennifer Lopez, Christy Teigen or Kylie Jenner Quay Australia does today call for another american star to embody its new campaign : Lizzo. New sensation of the “feel good” pop, the young singer originally from Houston, was made out last year with his album Cuz I Love You on which it connects the tubes as “Truth Hurts“or yet “Boys“. With a delicious blend of catchy melodies and lyrics are provocative, the one that was our couv’ a few weeks ago, is fast emerging as the spokesperson for the body positivism and self-acceptance.

Lizzo sign with Quay Australia is the first collaboration mode

In this spirit, celebrating the individual in all its diversity, Lizzo joins the australian brand of eyewear Quay, and becomes for the first time, the muse of a fashion brand. Beyond its values, this campaign, dubbed “Confidence is Quay”, is also the opportunity for the singer to stand up for their commitments. In fact, Lizzo taking advantage of the launch to unveil its charity project “Buy One, Give One, Give 100 meals”, which allows the one who purchases a pair, to give 100 meals to those in need. A first step in the world of fashion, which already looks like a cardboard box.

