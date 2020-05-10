Excluded : Emma Stone surprises us in the new campaign of perfume Louis Vuitton

While the temperatures plummet, Louis Vuitton offers us a break moving and warm. To celebrate the launch of the tenth women’s fragrance created by Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, the French house unveils a journey of sensual and sensory with Emma Stone headlining. From the museum of the Louvre up to Capri, we follow the american actress, 31-year-old in search of excitement, undulating on a soundtrack signed by Jamie XX. The film presents a gradual evolution of Emma Stone, from the quiet to the bustle. Alternately plunging into the mediterranean sea or walking in the Court Square of the Louvre filled with pink and white flowers for the occasion. An ode to life and nature performed by Romain Gavras. The Frenchman who has captured the images has also produced clips of famous artists such as Justice or Jay-Z and Kanye West, as well as a feature-length film presented at the Cannes film Festival in 2018 : “The world is yours “.

A spokesmodel singular

If in the past, the master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud has imagined a collection for men and fragrance of cologne mixed, the first perfumes for women Louis Vuitton was launched in 2016. But it took until the end of 2018 to find the first campaign dedicated to fragrances, with Emma Stone. Today, the one who has received the Oscar for best actress for her role in “La La Land” reveals a new facet of his personality, all in sensuality. Emma Stone assumes epicurean in the face of the perfume ” beating Heart “. And for good reason, the juice to the notes of invigorating fresh pear and white flowers invites us to listen to our heart and our emotions at every moment.