Excluded : Poppy Delevingne mischievous as ever in the new campaign Sisley

It is a mini-movie funny and glamour in which one rediscovers a totally Poppy Delevingne. In a lavish suite in a parisian palace, Alexandra Golovanoff, the host of The show “la Mode, La Mode, La Mode” on Paris Première interview Poppy Delevingne. The it-girl in london that we have seen in many fashion campaigns is all the front-row, with or without his sister, the famous English model Cara Delevingne. Poppy unfolds, playful, bubbly, and funny, as we can see in the campaign Sisley. Throughout the film, the blonde tries to keep her secret beauty to it. While the journalist Alexandra Golovanoff tries, by all the subterfuges, to find out… A duel good child around a beauty product.

Verdict ? It is the new fluid contour of the eyes to the black rose, a flagship range of Sisley, which has existed since 2011. With its format pen, ultra-convenient, it can be taken anywhere and can smooth and brighten the eyes with micro-nacres. A gel pink in colour with a soft texture and a fresh effect, which smoothes the lower eyelid and upper. And Poppy praises the merits of it in this clip of two minutes between a few French words spoken with his charming accent : “ascending “, ” kiss “, ” eye contour “. A time of quirky and cheeky which is good !

Fluid contour of the eyes to the black rose Sisley, 14 ml, 110€, available on march 16, 2020.

Exclusively for ELLE.fr check out the photos from the shoot :

Poppy Delevingne is preparing © Sisley

The scenes at the filming © Sisley