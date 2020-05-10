EXCLUDED TELESTAR. Game of Thrones : an actress lighthouse Lights d…

If Emilia Clarke interprets wonderfully the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, his character could have been played by an actress of the Fires of love. This last confides in Télé Star, on newsstands Monday, July 8.

Fans Game of Thrones are going to be surprised ! For the past eight years, this is the beautiful Emilia Clarke who lends her traits to Daenerys Targaryenin the series adapted from the novel The iron Throne. However, the princess in exile of the dynasty Targaryen almost be embodied by another actress, well known to viewers.

In the columns of Tv Star, three actresses headlights Fires of love have an interview to be published on Monday 8 July. Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Sharon Case (Sharon) and Camryn Grimes (Mariah) confide in them about their experience in the series, and one of them reveals that she would have been able to interpret the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the series David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. “When I was 15, I auditioned for the role of Daenerys in Game of Thrones, but I found the storyline to be stupid. I thought that it would never work with these stories of knights and dragons”confess Camryn Grimes. And Amelia Heinle bounce : “I’m sure you would have been much better than Emilia Clarke in this role !”.

Amelia Heinle, which has no language in his pocket, a book of an answer without detour, when asked how she would like her character, Victoria, will disappear. “I would not like to end in bloodshed and the destruction, as the hero of Game of Thrones ! I was so disappointed by the conclusion of this series…”, she laments. The Fires of love, which celebrated its 46th anniversary last march, is clearly not going to stop.

