Excludes : Dior; Maria Grazia Chiuri and the importance of women’s chiffon

The women chiffonhowever , a concept still little known to the general public, although conceived by the film critic Laura Mulveydès 1975. Feminist convinced, has questioned the way women looked in the movie and he noticed that under the gaze of men, to the screen as in the city, femininities are often targeted.

It is not surprising, therefore, to see the designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of the house of Dior, to resume the concept of women chiffon to explore, in a podcast hosted by the journalist Charlotte Jansen, the relationship between women and photography.

When Dior talking about the female aspect

In his series of audio Dior Speaksthe French house invites to your employees and to your friend.e.s to share your vocation, your work, to discuss issues of the future and “the role of art in the main stages of feminism”.

Feminist Art is the podcast that highlights the artistic figures of the sponsors who inspired Maria Grazia Chiuri. We find, for example, a conversation with Judy Chicago or Tracey Emin, who have worked each one to a collection. Then comes the podcast of Dior Legacy that reveals the women that have inspired Christian Dior, the creator of the iconic.

Women Chiffon it is the third podcast released by the gripper of luxury and gives the word to the Italian designer, as well as their friends and co-workers to talk about self-affirmation, to the image, identity and representation.

“How art shapes-t-is our gender ? What is the interaction of fashion photography ? A female perspective can transform our way of conceiving the society ?”, the questions of the press.

Questions that reflects the work done by Maria Grazia Chiuri since his arrival at the house of Dior. Rare woman at the head of a Couture house, it has constantly you want to change the looks that we women, fashion and the world around us.

For the last episode, she speaks with photographer Brigitte Niedermair, which has immortalized his first collection for Dior Magazine and has signed the last three seasons of the home, including the last two, with Jennifer Lawrence.