Exclusive-Contact : secret Marriage of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, in Provence, tomorrow ! (The secret wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will take place in Provence, tomorrow)

On may 24, 2019

It is in Provence, between Gard and the Lubéron, in a secret location that will be held on Saturday, may 25, the wedding of one of the stars of Game of Thrones : Sophie Turner convolera with the singer of the Jonas Brothers (singer and guitar).

Provence and France, it is magical, as you often said.

In view of the situation of the guests and their status, we can imagine a marriage the cashless sunny. Without paparazzi ? Not sure : a large part of the casting the series will be present and will be covered in the many guest houses and charm of the Vaucluse.

Closer was unavailable this afternoon, so writing In-Touch decided to inform the fans of the series. France and its magical places where the wedding experience is unique; its events, concerts or beaches without cash, are to the mode : La Baule Escoublac is the first beach the cashless.

Update 03 June :

It was the wrong day, month but not on the line all the same !

The wedding ceremonies of one of the actresses headlights Game Of Thrones will take place well in the Vaucluse, at the end of June and not on Sunday 26 may, as we have written. The Château de Tourreau is one of the places that welcome VIP’s and guests, in the small town of Sarrians.

Not easy to do the investigation people crowned heads and 🙂

