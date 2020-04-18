Exclusive: stay away from Zoom and Google Hangouts, ” says the head of Standard Chartered staff

SINGAPORE / NEW YORK (Reuters) – Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.The) is the first large-scale world bank to tell employees not to use the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (“ZM.O) during the pandemic of sars coronavirus due to problems of cyber security, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The message, sent by the director-general Bill Winters to the managers last week, was also warning against the use of Alphabet Inc (GOOGLE.O) Platform Google Hangouts for meetings virtual.

None of these services offer the level of encryption of the conversations that rivals that of Cisco System Inc (CSCO.O) Webex, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) Teams, or Blue Jeans Network Inc the, according to industry experts.

A spokesperson for Standard Chartered declined to comment on a query from Reuters on the memo. She stated that cyber security remains a top priority and that the staff can use a number of tools that are allowed for the conference audio and video.

The bank based in London is the last entity to be distanced Zoom after that hackers have exposed security flaws by breaking into video chat strangers naked, inserting images that are obscene in presentations, or throwing racial slurs at participants.

These incidents of “Zoombombing” have shaken all kinds of users, so that the hordes of business people, students, families and friends flocked to the service to stay connected while in isolation during a pandemic. Zoom in March had about 200 million people using its system each day, compared with 10 million at the end of last year.

The banks are particularly concerned about the cyber security because of the regulations that may penalize them for having disclosed information about clients, even inadvertently.

The staff of Standard Chartered mainly uses Blue Jeans, said two employees who were not authorized to speak on the issue.

The bank joins others, ranging from SpaceX of Elon Musk in the public school system of New York city and the governments of Taiwan and Germany, to impose restrictions on Zoom.

In a press release, Zoom said that many global clients, including financial companies, telecommunications companies, universities and government agencies, had conducted a “safety reviews comprehensive” of its technology, and had chosen it as a service.

Founded and directed by the former director of Cisco, Eric Yuan, Zoom has operated the last week, the former Facebook Inc (FB.Othe head of security, Alex Stamos, as an advisor for the issues of security and confidentiality, in order to suppress the global backlash against its perceived faults

The choice of a supplier of communications is tricky for banks, which must balance the issues of security, data access needs and preferences of customers and employees, which can be directed to another service outside of the official channels if the rules are too strict.

Industry workers have described a mixed experience with the video chats to the era of sars coronavirus.

Two JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), employees reported that they held regular meetings on Zoom. It is one of the few tools of video-conferencing allowed by the bank, in particular Blue Jeans.

Some Of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) of the employees have organized “out of the pub” virtual Zoom, where they connect after work with a cocktail or a beer in hand to discuss, said a source. The technology director told the bank personnel in a video of the April 3, they could use Zoom and Blue Jeans.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N), employees are also entitled to use Zoom, among other options, according to a source. Barclays Plc (BARC.Theuses Zoom that if a client requests it, according to a source. The employees of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and Citigroup Inc (C. N) said that Zoom is not a familiar option in their banks, which depend on other services.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a group of self-regulation for us brokers, also uses Zoom after that security experts have solved some problems with the company, Thomas Gira, head of the market regulation, said in an interview.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Dilts-Marshall and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra, Bernard Orr and Rosalba O’brien

