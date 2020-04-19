Excompañero Gareth Bale reveals his ‘secrets’

SPAIN — on The contrary of the interviews and a few words in the daily life, Gareth Bale it is perhaps one of the greatest mysteries of football today.

The welsh of 30 years, was once the most expensive player in history when he left Tottenham to go to the Real Madrid in 2013 by 101 million euros, and decided the final of the Champions League in 2018, against Liverpool , when he scored two goals.

However, it received numerous criticism for his behavior, since his love for golf to the fact that they do not know how to speak Spanish until today, and their injuries excessive.

To understand a little more about Bale, ESPN spoke with Sandro, his former team-mate at Tottenham. The midfielder, currently in the states of Goiás, revealed lesser-known stories about the Real Madrid player.

What is a bullet?

“In my first training at Tottenham I saw Bale play as a left back. I thought: ‘what side is this? What is a bullet? The guy had a lot of quality, he knew how to finish, crossing and passing. Ran too. You could see a very high profile in training and games.”

‘What Neymar is good?’

“Bale enjoyed Brazil. At that time we liked to see Neymar appear in Santos, who dribbled everyone and scored. He asked: ‘what Is this Neymar, really good?’ I would say: ‘it Is amazing!’ Funny that the guys from the Tottenham began to show me the movements of Neymar before the saw”.

Getty Images

Dodged all

Bale appeared before the world in the match against Inter Milan, then champion of Europe in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2010/2011. Scored three goals in the 4-3 defeat of Tottenham.

“I made the best phase of the career of Bale. He took the ball, dribló all there and scored the goal. When Bale took the ball, the whole stadium was shouting his name.”

Getty Images

It is understood

“Bale with us had a great critic. We had a friendship very cute, we liked to mock each other. Just call Me ‘Beast’. It is quiet in the middle of it all, but in the environment that he liked the guys in the mocking. Felt super comfortable. I had many years and was the boy of our team. We liked to move the ear.”

The golf

The custom of playing golf has already brought some problems, and criticism for Bale during his time at Real Madrid. However, Sandro ensures that the welsh has always been a practitioner of the sport.

“The british loved it when we went to Dubai or somewhere more warm and we stayed a week. There was always going to play golf.”