Excompañero of Zlatan in the Galaxy revealed their threats when you get to THE

Joao Pedro, excompañero of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Galaxyrevealed that once the Swedish threatened after a bad streak that llevavaba the team.

The sweden striker made clear that he was in the MLS to make history, and not to make money.

“He said: ‘If you’re going to come here to go to the beach or a stroll through Hollywood, just name it. I have 300 million in my account, an island, I don’t need this for anything. The first thing that I say something, I will kill you’,” said the midfielder to the journal Record of Portugal.

The striker scored 53 goals in 58 games with the angels, although he failed to win the League.

