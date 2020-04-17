Exdirectivo of Televisa, new chief of press at Chivas

The suspension of the Liga MX will only be given in the courts. The structure of Chivas decided to add a new piece in your chart. The commentator Edgar Martinez serve as assistant director of media in the Guadalajara.

Edgar Martinez he worked for several years for the tv station Univision Sports, playing the work of a storyteller, reporter and vice-president editorial.

His beginnings in the media gave in the ‘Pearl Guadalajara’, where he came to be the narrator of stellar W Sport for the meetings of the local of the local teams and now, the path leads him back to Guadalajara.

Edgar began to perform their job since this Monday, the day on which it was his appointment within the Flock.