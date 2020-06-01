Exit Boyd Holbrook Elizabeth Olsen breaks off his engagement

Return to the box celibacy for Elizabeth Olsen. The actress and rising hollywood movie and actor Boyd Holbrook have split after three years of romance.

A page has turned for Elizabeth Olsen. Recently seen on film in “Godzilla”, the little sister of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen has actually broken her engagement with Boyd Holbrook, as confirmed by a close magazine,”US Weekly“this Monday. Met in 2012 on the set of the film “Very Good Girls”, the actress 25 years of age and the actor of 33 years has always shown to be discrete about their relationship, carefully avoiding the attention of the media. Noticed a few rare times between Paris and Los Angeles, the couple had installed for the past two years in the Brooklyn neighborhood in New York, where he lived peacefully, far from the madding crowds of hollywood.

She wanted to start a family with Boyd

In march 2014, a few days after the announcement of the betrothal of Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy -half-brother of former French president-Elizabeth Olsen and Boyd Holbrook also had formalized their romance, saying they were ready to move to the next step. “They are together for a time and benefit a lot from their married life. They talked about the engagement for some time”, admitted it at the time in “US Weekly“. In the columns of the british magazine “Marie Claire“the american star had briefly discussed the preparations for her wedding last may, saying that she felt “relaxed” about the idea of saying “yes” to the man of her life. “Planning our wedding is like giving a big party to celebrate life,” she said, before confirming that he also wanted to start a family with Boyd Holbrook. “There is a time for everything: a to flourish in his career, another to have children.”

Now, these next few weeks will be solely dedicated to professional projects for the young woman. Elizabeth Olsen, aka the Red Witch, will be so to the poster of “Avengers: age of Ultron”, scheduled for release April 22) alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Robert Downey Jr., before you give a reply to Tom Hiddleston in “I Saw the Light”, which is currently filming.