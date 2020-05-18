Exit, Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus would be ready to do anything to retrieve Liam Hemsworth

If Miley Cyrus appears to have found love in the arms of Cody Simpson, a source at the site Who reveals that things would not be clear in the mind of the singer. And for good reason, the ex-performer Hannah Montana would do anything to recover her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth…

Miley Cyrus will she manage to turn the page and Liam Hemsworth ? After ups and downs, the couple had separated a few months ago. If the australian actor had not been seen in the company of other young women, the singer has shared a short story with Kaitlynn Carter before going out with Cody Simpson. Miley Cyrus would she, finally, the great love ? Apparently not !

“It’s hard to accept that he can be happy with Maddison “

According to the website Whoit has not really turned the page and would do anything to retrieve Liam Hemsworth :” Miley saw red, and it turned into fury when she discovered that Liam was going out with Maddison Brown. She knows that it would not come out with someone for the buzz. At this time, she understood that he had turned the page on their relationship. It’s hard to accept that he can be happy with Maddison “. Before adding :” She tries to act as if she didn’t care, but secretly, she was furious. She realized that the grass was not necessarily greener on the other side “.

If we thought of the pretty blonde happy with the singer in australia, the site Radar Online unveiled about him that Miley Cyrus had sent messages to her ex-husband :” She had called when she was drunk during some time, but now she is reduced to try to attract their attention on the social networks. Her romance with Cody is fully intended to be pissed and at one time this would have worked, because Liam is a good man and that he loved her. But now, he does not want to hear about it even as a friend, and this makes Miley mad “.