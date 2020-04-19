Many look to the new Black Panther Disney + and wonder what it means to “yibambe”.

When we think of a great scope film, we can’t help thinking of the film world Marvel.

Thinking back to 2008, the cinema of super-heroes has changed forever. The Dark Knight Christoper Nolan has helped the genre gain greater respect on the part of the audience and critics than ever, and even if it may be the film’s most remarkable this year, Iron Man Jon Favreau has also changed the game.

Robert Downey Jr. has revitalized his career and the MCU was born.

The Marvel movies have dominated the box office since then and have only become more ambitious over the years. It was absolutely fascinating to see the franchise grow and develop, but if we’re talking about payments the most famous, the Black Panther stands out.

The blockbuster movie from Ryan Coogler in 2018 has won three Oscars – musical Score, costume Design, Design of production – and has even been nominated for the best film. A feat truly incredible.

It benefits from multiple viewings, but if you have recently seen it on the Disney +, a certain word may have attracted your attention…

Black Panther: explanation of the meaning of Yibambe

In Black Panther, and in the Russo Brothers ’Avengers: Infinity War, we are witnessing the gathering of troops You Challa / Black Panther for the battle.

Ready to fight, they all sing collectively, the word “yibambe”.

Of course, there are many elements of fiction and fantasy in the movies, but “yibambe” is in fact a real word with a meaning quite important.

As pointed out Comic Book, the language spoken in Wakanda is the isxhosa, which is a bantu language and one of the eleven official languages spoken in South Africa. The source also notes that it is also one of the sixteen languages of Zimbabwe.

The word can be translated as “hold” or “hold good”, deriving from “yibambe icimile” or “yibambe amandala”.

It is a word provocateur, which is perfectly used by the iconic character, unifying the troops in their common goal to protect their home and hold the fort.

Opinion: the Black Panther was it the best film of MCU Phase 3?

We are confident that the public majority will agree when we say that the phase of the MCU was the best. For the record, here are the films released under this banner:

Captain America: civil war

Doctor strange

Guardians of the Galaxy vol 2

Spider-Man: Reunion

Thor: Ragnarok

Black panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: the End of the game

Spider-Man: far from home

To determine if Black Panther is the best, it should tackle the competition incredibly difficult. What Ryan Coogler and the team have achieved with the film is remarkable and it is destined to become a blockbuster classic, known for having overcome barriers in the field of representation and in its wonderful building in the world.

Although it is one of the major efforts of the MCU, we would say that no effort – phase 3, or earlier – can’t match the two Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame. These films are the culmination of a decade of exploration in film. The fans had the highest expectations and they were met with ease.

In many years, the impact and the greatness of these films are still regularly discussed.

