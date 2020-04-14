Extension of contract record for Christian McCaffrey with Panthers

The star of the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey, will sign a contract extension for four seasons, averaging $ 16 million per year, to become the rider with the best paid in the history of the NFL, said sources ESPN.

“I am so excited to continue my career in Carolina,” said McCaffrey on Monday. “I want to thank Mr. Tepper, Marty Hurney, and coach Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to my colleagues for their help along the way. And to the fans of the Panthers, KEEP POUNDING!”

The corridor of the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, had been the rider with the best paid of the NFL with an average of $ 15 million per year. The extension of McCaffrey exceeded the mark of Elliott and imposes a new standard for the position.

The contract extension McCaffrey links to Carolina until the season 2025. McCaffrey is scheduled to become a free agent, now, until the age of 29.