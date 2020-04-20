Extinction Rebellion broadcast a fake speech by the First minister of belgium

It is called “deep fakes”. These videos, counterfeit, from artificial intelligence algorithms, allow you to say what one wishes to be a public figure, that one has enough examples of speeches. Activists of Extinction Rebellion (XR) have taken the First belgian minister Sophie Wilmès, by making him say that the pandemic of Covid-19 and the climate crisis have common roots.

Why we talk about it. This is not the first time that the “deep fakes” are used for political purposes. In February, an indian politician had been to translate a speech in several languages. The action of Extinguishing the Rebellion is here activist: the environmental group has sent the video to several members of the belgian government, the First minister itself.

Published on Vimeothe assembly narrowly escapes the qualifier of disinformation: XR reports in a footnote that it is “a statement that our prime minister could do if our government dared to take the political consequences of the work of the scientific community”.