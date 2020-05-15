Extraction : a following the film with Chris Hemsworth is being considered

” Extraction “the action film in which Chris Hemsworth interprets the main role, was launched on Netflix and it has very quickly made about him on social networks. Critics, however, have been mixed, but tend towards the positive. In this case, the action in the film and the stunts have been welcomed.

Directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film will centre on the mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) who must save a young boy trapped by kidnappers in one of the cities the most impenetrable in the world, and caught in a war between the lords of drug trafficking. The film has been a lot of talk about, mainly for its extraordinary action sequence of twelve minutes in a single shot.

The director Hargrave has recently confirmed the possibility that this first movie will serve to kick off a potential franchise. During an interview he gave to Digital Spy the other week, he said : “We will all wait to see how the fans will react to the film, and on this basis, there has been discussions about various scenarios that could take place at different times – both in the past and in the future. We are waiting just to see what happens, and see at what point there is enthusiasm for these characters and for the film, then we will make our decision. But it has certainly been a question to expand this world, that’s for sure. “

To date, there has been no tangible progress on the development of a potential sequel to the film. Netflix has not yet announced figures on the performance of the film, but the results are overall positive. Among the two films that launched at the same time, “Extraction” is the favorite of the subscribers.