Extraction (Tyler Rake) : Chris Hemsworth sharing a few backstage photos

Released a few weeks ago on Netflixthe film Extraction (renamed Tyler Rake by us), an adaptation of the comicbook Ciudad brothers Russo andAnde Parks, has been unveiled today with a few shots taken during the shoot.

The actor Chris Hemsworth, which embodies Ryke in the film – and who will take over the role in a second opus in which we do not know yet if it’s a sequel or a prequel, has uploaded a series of photos of the filming ofExtraction. based on the work of Jasin Bolan, professional photographer who has immortalized these moments work.

So that you can rediscover the actor on the sets, in military dress or not, accompanied by the director Sam Hargrave and his beard bushy. For the interested, Extraction is always available on Netflix. The pictures are to scroll through below.