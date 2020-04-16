Eye! While they all play the choose MX, Pablo Aguilar continues to shorten deadlines for his return with the Blue Cross

In a situation of “paralysis” of football, all the spotlights are focused on the choose MX is serving as a sedative before the indefinite hiatus of the Closure by 2020 of the Liga MX. However, there is a player who has not changed the routine and continues to shorten deadlines for his return to the land when it is of the order of play: that player is Paul Aguilar.

Already been almost two months of that fateful February 19, where Aguilar suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee to the Portmore United. A month and a half after that day, he returned to walking -with statements by the medium in which he stated that it was thought to remove-.

After the operation that was carried out just after the diagnosis, the doctors estimated his recovery process between six and eight months before returning to set foot on the field of play. Interestingly, and as if it were a sequence of ‘ perverse acts, in a time of only bad news, the of Paul Aguilar training and taking advantage of the break in the tournament to shorten the recovery time, serves as a balm for the fans of the whole sky.

“What a pleasure to see you as well, Pablito!”celebrates a publication today of the Blue Cross in your social networks with the image of the defender paraguayan training in the facilities of The ferris Wheel. With the safe-conduct in question, Aguilar has been attending regularly at the club’s training center along with a trainer celeste.

In the absence of good news, that Paul Aguilar is recovering is a cause for celebration for the entire fanbase cement, which you may not aspire to see him in the Closing, but you already know that you will have the best of the reinforcements for the next Opening.