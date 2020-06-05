‘F is for family’, ‘Hedy Lamarr’, ‘Step Up’, ‘Diary of a future president’, ‘Tuca and Bertie’, ‘Lucifer’ – / Film

In this edition of TV Bits:

F is for the family is an animated series that is on Netflix since four seasons! This surprises me, because I don’t remember the last time I saw someone talking about this thing. But it is clear that he has an audience, and the audience will be delighted to see the announcement trailer above. The animated series takes place in the 70’s returns June 12,and this season, ” While Frank is facing a visit pesters his father’s away, Sue continues to support the pregnancy, New Age, and children Murphy try new characters. “

Gal Gadot is ready to play the actress Hedy Lamarr in a new limited series, and this series has found a new home. The project was previously in development for the past two years at Showtime, but it was now heading to Apple TV +. There is still no date of first, but Apple has just given an order of eight episodes to the series and has released the synopsis follows:

Hailed as the most beautiful woman in the world, Hedy Lamarr was first exalted, and minimized, and then destroyed, and eventually forgotten by the american public, while keeping his brilliant mind active through a series of inventions, one of which became the basis of the propagation technology of the spectrum that we use today. The series will follow the amazing story of the life of a girl glamour hollywood, spanning 30 years since the leak bold Hedy Vienna before the war; to his meteoric rise to the golden age of Hollywood; to his fall and his disgrace, if any, to the dawn of the cold war. An epic story of an immigrant to both ahead of its time and very victim.

Intensifythe series of films on the young, attractive dancing, has been transformed into an original YouTube and lasted two seasons (yes, really!). Now, the show headed to Starz. Per variety, ” the series focuses on Wise Odom (Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of the famous High Water Performing Arts School and Collette (Naya Rivera), his partner in High Water and in life. The coming season will see Sage, Colette, and their relationship faced criminal charges, to ruins-financial and powerful political enemies who want to destroy Sage and High Water. “

Disney + has given Diary of a future president a second season. The series executive producer Gina Rodriguez “Follows the adventures of Elena Cañero-Reed as she traverses the ups and downs of the college in its journey to become the future The president of the United States. “Rodriguez embodies Elena adult in the series. “The stories that are optimistic and sincere that inspire are fundamental to our content and the series of the designer Ilana Peña book these attributes to perfection,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice-president, Content, Disney +. “Families around the world have fallen in love with Elena and the family Cañero-Reed and we’re thrilled to bring back the trip often hilarious, and always significant to Elena through adolescence for another season. It has been wonderful to partner with the extraordinary Gina Rodriguez to defend specific points of view and diverse and we look forward to seeing even more of president Cañero-Reed in the next chapter. “

Netflix cancelled Tuca and Bertie after one season, a decision that has upset many fans of the series. But Adult Swim has come to the rescue, reviving the series for a new season. There is still no return date full, but the teaser above confirms that the show hosted happen on Adult Swim next year, with stars of the voice Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong both ready to go back.

If you were waiting with impatience the return of Luciferyou can exhale a little. There has been a question of whether the issuance Netflix would return for a sixth season, but now there’s a word on this star Tom Ellis just signed a new agreement to return. Per Deadline, ” It took long and hard negotiations with Ellis, but he also recently signed on to return. “The rest of the cast is also back.

