F1 – Death of George Floyd : Hamilton, overwhelmed with rage in the face of contempt of life | F1only.fr

Lewis Hamilton has once again denounced racial injustice and expressed his anger in the face of racism and the blatant disregard for human life.

Since the death of George Floyd in the United States, demonstrations have begun as people are expressing their feelings with regard to the processing officer reserved to the Blacks.

Hamilton has already posted a message on Instagram Sunday evening, so that the F1 is expressed on the matter, so that the pilot of the Mercedes felt “alone” in this battle in the discipline.

Since the publication of his message, several F1 drivers have reacted, but the six-time world champion has again expressed sadness and anger at the situation.

“This last week has been so gloomy. I have not been able to contain my emotions. I felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief for what my eyes have seen. “ explained Lewis Hamilton on the social networks.

“I’m completely overwhelmed by rage at the sight of this blatant disregard for the lives of our people. The injustice facing our brothers and sisters around the world again and again is disgusting and MUST stop. “

“Many people seem surprised but for us, unfortunately, this is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between the two the see each other every day, and should not feel guilty or have a sense that they don’t have their place or that they feared for their life based on the color of their skin. “

“Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it is being filmed. It is only now that the world is so well equipped with the cameras that this problem has been uncovered as significantly. “

“It is only when there are riots and cries for justice that the powers that be are collapsing and are doing something, but by then, it is much too late and not enough has been done. “

“It took hundreds of thousands of complaints and buildings burned before the officials react and decide to stop Derek Chauvin for murder, and it’s sad. “

“Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives, and we continue to fail as humans when we can not defend what is right. Don’t sit in silence, whatever the color of your skin. “