Fabien Cloutier: your musical universe burst

If the spring was spent on the barrage of It will go well in the VAT at the sides of Marie-Soleil Dion, Fabien Cloutier says in a loud voice, “now I’m in total rest!”

Between the fresh air of the countryside and the landscape, the artist has taken the time to talk about music!

Do you remember your first crush in the québec music?

I want to say Victoria of Garolou. It brings Me back to my first family vacation. I reminds me of my uncles and aunts who heard him, that she sang… it is with this song that I discovered the convening power of the music!

What is the first album of local that you bought?

Wow… it has been a long time. (Laughter…) In my memory, this is The love is without a mercy Jean Leloup. I loved the album, I loved the song. I found Leloup in an interview, is Powder Blue or 100 limit. I don’t remember honestly more, but I was captivated by watching the clip Spring summer.

What song makes you cry every time?

Let’s say that Not Richard Desjardins I am traveling a lot within me. It doesn’t remind me of a particular memory… The sadness is really on the edge of the door. The photos are accurate, the text is perfect, the music is good. All that is good!

Do you have a hit on karaoke?

I’m not a big fan of karaoke, but it happens to me. I love to sing …Baby One More Time Britney Spears, because the surprises! Interestingly, I succeed pretty well. Creates its effect!!!! (Laughter…)

THE song that you bring on a deserted island?

I was going to change! What is certain is that I tannerais. But if I had to choose today, I would like to go with Hold Your Hand of Brandi Carlile. I discovered that in the group of the Highwomen. I really got hooked on this artist, who is also an activist. You can feel the influences, it is well done, but this is reinventing a sound that is heard several times.