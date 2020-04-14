Fabrice Luchini is a tribute to the team member who died of coronavirus

Lout has lost a new acquaintance. Last week, the Office team of Legends has been hit by a tragedy. Marc Engels, sound engineer of 54 years of age, has been taken away by the coronavirus, which has also cost the life of the actor Maurice Barrier this weekend. The director of the flagship series of Canal + Eric Rochant has announced the sad news : “This virus is a bastard off and our pain is infinite. Stay at home”, he wrote on Twitter. Of belgian origin, Marc Engels was the recipient of a César for his work on the Odyssey, the biopic about the life of jacques Cousteau. Second role in the movie, Pierre Niney was also saluted the memory of Marc Engels : “Marc Engels. Super sound engineer with whom we had traveled the world, until in Antarctica for the film The Odyssey, died today. Victim of the virus. He was 54 years of age. The opportunity to recall the seriousness of the situation,” wrote the young actor on Twitter.

“I just learned the horrific news”

A new very nice tribute happened on the social networks. Fabrice Luchini has obviously learned the sad news yesterday evening. Then the comedian, who has had the “opportunity” to work with the sound engineer in the past, he has paid tribute on Twitter : “I just learned the horrific news. Upset. I had the joy of working with Marc Engels, sound engineer exceptional, and in his profession and in his presence is unique, bright and so warm. All my thoughts to his family”

