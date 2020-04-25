Facebook cancels the series with Elizabeth Olsen

Launched in 2018, “Sorry For Your Loss,” the series with Elizabeth Olsen available on Facebook Watch is cancelled. She could bounce back elsewhere, unlike “Limetown”, another series with Jessica Biel, she also cancelled.

In 2018, Facebook launched Sorry For Your Lossshortly after the launch of its streaming service Facebook Watch. The service could count on Elizabeth Olsen in the lead role to attract a little attention. The actress, who has rather started in an independent cinema, held since 2015 the role of Scarlet Witch in the productions Marvel. To see it return to something more intimate with Sorry For Your Loss so obviously it was curious.

Facebook Watch retracts on the series story-driven

Unfortunately, in spite of good feedback on the first season, and a second broadcast in October 2019, Facebook has decided to stop there. Deadline announcement that there will be no season 3at least on this service. Sorry For Your Loss since, according to information from the american media, in the process of being redeemed. So there is a slim hope to be able to find Leigh Greer (Elizabeth Olsen), writer that one follows after the mourning of her husband.

In addition, it is also Limetownthis time worn by Jessica Biel, who is cancelled. But for this one, nothing indicates a possible redemption.

Facebook is back with its production expected to power its video space. Always after Deadlinethe service would have felt that the series scripted, did not bring enough audience. Instead, Facebook Watch may rely on emissions to attract a greater number, and would therefore like to focus on this format. It may be, however, that other series scripted, may be produced in the future, but this will not be a priority. A position that remains understandable. With the proliferation of media (Netflix, Amazon, Apple+ TV, Disney+, HBO, Max, etc.), difficult to Facebook Watch to exist. All the more that for the general public, Facebook remains a social network, and part Facebook Watch still unknown. A change of platform for Sorry For Your Loss could ultimately be a blessing in disguise.