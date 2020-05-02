Facebook will hold a convocation in line with Oprah Winfrey and Miley Cyrus | Coronavirus

Event #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 will start live on 15 may at 14 p.m., eastern time, on Facebook Watch and on the page Facebook App.

Excerpts from the ceremony will also be available online on accounts Instagram celebrities participating and Instagram.

The high priestess of the american television Oprah Winfrey will deliver the keynote address of the grades, and Miley Cyrus will sing his success The Climb, whose words confirm the value of perseverance.

Many celebrities invited

Actress Jennifer Garner, the rapper Lil Sin X, rapper Awkwafina, and the olympic champion of gymnastics, Simone Biles, as well as other personalities whose names will be announced later, will also participate in this ceremony.

According to Facebook, the convocation will be in front of portraits of young people completing their studies in different american States. The young people will have also the possibility to organize, on Facebook App, their own ceremonies and celebrations in line to celebrate their graduation with their loved ones thanks to the new Messenger service Rooms.

It is a bittersweet moment for the cohort of 2020. The students will get their degree, but this will not be the day that they had perhaps imagined : no parade, no reception of the diplomas in their own hands, not party explained, on the blog, Facebook, Marne Levine, vice president for partnerships, business and corporate development within Facebook.