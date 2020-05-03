Facebook will produce a series with Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen in a new series. The online platform of streaming Facebook Watch has ordered a series of both comic and dramatic, in which Elizabeth Olsen will be both the first role and will be the executive producer. Although the series has no name yet, his first season should include 10 episodes of thirty minutes each. Lizzy Weiss will be the showrunner of the series, created and written by Kit Steinkeller, and James Ponsoldt (Master of Noneshould make several episodes including the pilot.

Elizabeth Olsen should play the role of a young widow grieving her dead husband, and reconnecting with his relationships. “I am proud of the team we have formed for this show”says the actress to the american site Deadline, which reveals the information. “The scenario of Kit (Steinkeller, the creator, editor’s note) is dear to me for years, and I look forward to sharing this series both black, funny, and complex, with the public”, she adds.

No French distribution of the series has not yet been announced.

Vincent Boyajean