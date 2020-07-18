Facing Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith confirms her relationship with August Alsina

And facing Will Smith who questioned him, Jada Pinkett Smith admitted having had “a relationship” with August Alsina.

In her show “Red Talk Table” where she is usually surrounded by her daughter Willow and her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith has this time been joined by her husband. In unison, the couple said they wanted to clarify things on this subject on which they had never officially expressed themselves until now.

There you have it folks Jada Pinkett Smith CONFIRMS that she was in fact in a “relationship” with August Alsina while her and Will were separated.👀 pic.twitter.com/iheQM0Ue8I

“About four and a half years ago I started a friendship with August, we have become very, very good friends. And it all started because he needed help. And that I wanted to help her, ”said the actress, referring to the autoimmune disease from which August Alsina suffers.

“At the same time, you and I have gone through a difficult time. And we broke up ”, continued Jada Pinket Smith, joined by her husband:“ We decided that we were going to separate for a while so that we can find what would make us each happy, ”explained Will Smith.

This break marked the beginning of Jada Pinkett Smith’s romantic relationship with August Alsina, although she denied any “permission” granted to the young rapper by Will Smith.

“I was in a very painful time, I was broken. (…) You and I were trying to heal, each in very different ways. I would say that we did everything possible to separate, before realizing it was not possible, ”said the actress.

“During this process, I started to realize a few things about you and me, and August decided to cut off all communication with me, which is understandable,” said Jada Smith.

Since this separation, which happened “years ago,” she says she never spoke to August Alsina again. As for his couple with Will Smith, he is doing wonderfully, to see the benevolence and good humor between the actor and his wife on the set.

