FAIL ! It is ridiculous in a Ford Mustang in front of hundreds of spectators

But what has happened in the past ? In all cases, it is a fail monumental for this driver of a Ford Mustang. Then, it is supposed to do the show, was found ejected from the car that ends only in the ditch… A fun video to discover up to here :

Big mistake on the Ford Mustang

Buy a car with a large motor is not given to everyone ! And even when this is the case, sometimes it takes several weeks to be able to control the fire ball. However, in this video, one is usually faced with someone who wanted to replace this kind of detail.

And gives what ? A fail huge Ford Mustang ! However, it all starts well… In the beginning, the controller starts to do the show to playing to the gallery. In front of hundreds of spectators, he realizes several drifts in front of the crowd conquered. Except that after a while, it is ridiculous when you eject the drive, which ends its run in the ditch !

Directly into the ditch !

Here is a driver that has had its hour of glory ! In fact, in just a couple of minutes, he managed to captivate all the spectators around the track with several drifts in a Ford Mustang. The concern is that absolutely no control of a car that decides to do that your head. Result ? A mega-fail when it is ejected from the car.

In addition, it does not explain the reversal of the situation, if it can be, that it felt to grow wings wanting to open the door to add a little more to their show. But in the end, he ends up the butt on the asphalt and the car in the ditch in front of the funny look of all present, and the users are hilarious. A video to watch or review for all those who are not of the aces of the steering wheel !

Learn more about : fail – ford mustang

Posted by Claire on July 11, 2020