faith is central to who they are !

There is little, Madison Prewett has, therefore, made a few confidences about his relationship with Selena Gomez. His friendship, cling to the faith !

Closer than ever, Selena Gomez and Madison Prewett to live a sincere friendship, but above all, very solid. According to this, their relationship would, therefore, have as a base the faith. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

Selena Gomez and Madison Prewett will leave more than a single sole. It is simple, love, love, love and the intention of maintaining their friendship.

It is not little, the friend of Selena Gomez has made a few confidences on his relationship with the star of the song.

Interviewed by our colleagues of the weekly US Weekly, Madison Prewett then said the faith was seen as the foundation of their duo.

“Faith is something that is just a very good part of our friendship“. It seems, therefore, are really important to them.

” I am very selective with that out very, but very, very close to me. And with that I call this space “.

The 2 friends are shown, as well on a small cloud and therefore do not seem willing to go down there.

Madison Prewett, confesses about his relationship with Selena Gomez !

Girlfriend Selena Gomez, then gave his own definition of friendship. The american star seems to meet all of the criteria.

“It seems essential to me that we could each other, and that we encouraged in our faith“.

“And that we are the one for the other, on the good days and in bad “. In fact, Madison Prewett seems to choose his friends with a lot of attention.

“We encourage and let us pray for each other in the course of the road “. It puts faith at the center of their relationships.

Selena Gomez seems so in order to have a true friend to count on. The 2 young women who have not finished to talk about the topic.

Tags : Madison Prewett – Madison Prewett news – selena gomez – Selena Gomez 2020 – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez life Style – Selena Gomez Madison Prewett