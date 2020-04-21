Families sue company helicopter crash in which he died, Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES — Members of the families of four of the eight passengers who died along with Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a crash of helicopter is joined to the widow of the star in the NBA, and filed also a claim for wrongful death against the companies owning and operating the aircraft.

1 Related

The claims on behalf of three members of a family and a woman who helped to train a 13 year-old daughter of Bryant, were electronically filed Sunday in the Superior Court of Los Angeles.

The pair of lawsuits reaches nearly two months that the widow of Bryant, Vanessa, also sued the company, Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the Sikorsky, and his owner, Island Express Holding Corp.

A person who answered the phone at Island Express Helicopters declined to comment, and an email from AP that is requesting comment was not answered immediately.

Unlike the extensive demand of Vanessa Bryant, the new and identical cases of seven pages do not mention the pilot died, Ara Zobayan, or his representative, as defendants. All of the lawsuits accuse the two companies were careless and negligent.

A lawsuit was filed by two children of Orange Coast College coach John Altobelli and his wife Keri, who died in the accident along with their daughter Alyssa, who played basketball with Gianna. Another was filed by the husband and three children Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant to coachear the women’s team of basketball.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

The group is digiría to a tournament of basketball on the 26th of January, when the helicopter crashed in the middle of a dense fog northwest of Los Angeles.

An initial report from the National Transportation Safety Board indicated that there were no signs of engine failure in the fuselage recovered. Zobayan had taken the aircraft out of dense clouds, when, suddenly, he found the slope of the hill.

Vanessa Bryant, who filed the lawsuit the same day in which it was held a public homage to her husband in February, accused Zobayan to be careless and negligent for flying in the fog, and not to abort the flight.

In the crash also died, Sarah Chester, and his daughter, Payton, who was also a partner in the team of Gianna.