Family Kardashian: the 5 things you don’t know about its members

From the 5th of June next, the chain E! stream season 18 of “The incredible family Kardashian”. Before diving into the episodes, marked in particular by the fight between Kim and Kourtney, here are five info unknown about the clan.

The first boyfriend of Kim Kardashian was a star



Before marrying Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has been in a couple with several stars. Her first boyfriend was also a singer of another clan very famous, since it is TJ Jackson, a member of the group 3T and nephew Michael.

A love story that lasted for two years when Kim and TJ were attending the same high school. A relationship that has also allowed the star to celebrate his 14 years at Neverland, the famous mansion / theme park of the King of pop.

According to Sean Smith, the author of a book on Kim Kardashian, it is with TJ that the star lost his virginity.

Khloé Kardashian was involved in a serious car accident



At the age of 16 years, Khloé Kardashian, who has been a teenager, tumultuous life, has been the victim of a serious accident, during which, she went through the windshield of a car.

The victim of a significant trauma to the brain, it has been in a coma and still suffers from after-effects affecting his memory. In an episode of the reality tv show family, it was the same call to a hypnotherapist to try to find the memory on certain events of his youth forgotten.

Kim has released a single



If Kim Kardashian is a real business-woman jack-of-all, there is a field that has not succeeded : the music. In 2011, she was in fact tried in the song, taking out the single “Jam (Turn it up)”. A commercial failure, and especially in terms of image, since an avalanche of criticism fell on the young woman, the New York Daily News calling it even “worse singer of the world of reality tv” (iea).

For the little story, Kanye West, who was not yet in a relationship with Kim K. but was crazy for it, attended the filming of her video clip very sexy. Kim Kardashian has shared a video from behind the scenes, where you can see the rapper.

Kris Jenner refuses to be called grandmother



Mom of 6 children (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie), Kris Jenner is also grandmother of 10 grandchildren. But the question for the famous momager to be called “grandma” or “grandmother”. Instead, his grandchildren are to call “Lovey”.

His desire for eternal youth does not stop there since it does not support that his children call her “mom” and prefers that they refer to by his first name.

Kourtney kardashian has a university degree



The sisters Kardashian-Jenner, Kourtney is the only one to have done graduate studies at the university. The eldest of the clan, studied at the university of Tucson (Arizona) where she graduated in 2002 in theatre and Spanish.

Among his comrades, and Kourtney Kardashian were Nicole Richie, that she did not go to the end of the course.