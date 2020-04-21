Family members of deceased accident of the helicopter of Kobe Bryant will demand

United STATES – The families of four of the eight passengers killed in a helicopter accident with Kobe Bryant and her daughter have joined the widow of the NBA star in the filing of wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the airplane.

People in the name of three members of a family, and a woman who helped to coach Bryant, the daughter of 13 years in basketball, filed the lawsuit electronically Sunday in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The pair of demands occurs about two months after the widow of Bryant, Vanessa, the mother of Gianna, also demanded to Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the Sikorsky, and his owner, Island Express Holding Corp.

A person who answered the phone at Island Express Helicopters declined to comment and an email from the AP requesting comment was not immediately returned.

Unlike the long demand of Vanessa Bryant, the new identical cases of 7 pages not named the pilot who died, Ara Zobayan, or his representative, as a defendant

All the suits allege that the two companies were careless and negligent. A lawsuit was filed by two sons of the baseball coach of the Orange Coast College John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and her daughter, Alyssa, who played basketball with Gianna.

Another lawsuit was filed by the husband and three children Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant to coach the girls basketball team The group was headed to a basketball tournament on January 26 when the helicopter crashed in the dense fog northwest of Los Angeles.