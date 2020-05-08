Famous in Love : no season 3, the series with Bella Thorne is (permanently) cancelled

Launched in 2017 on Freeform (chain, which also Pretty Little Liars or The Bold Type), Famous in Love has struggled to find its audience. Renewed for a season 2, the series was last week in the heart of a stunning “controversy” : the lead actress, Bella Thorne, pushed a rant following the announcement of the cancellation of the series, then refuted by I. Marlene King, its creator.

Famous in Love cancelled after two seasons

Except that finally, Famous in Love will not be entitled to a season 3. Friday, June 29, the string Freeform announced the cancellation of the series after two seasons. “We are proud to have had the opportunity to disseminate Famous in Love. After many discussions, we have taken the difficult decision not to renew the series for a season 3“has announced the chain via a press release. A cancellation which however is not very surprising, given the returns are quite mixed and very low hearing (less than 300 000 people for each episode).

A more… in a podcast ?

On Twitter, the creator of the series has responded to the cancellation with a text posted on his account. “I am very grateful to the cast, the team and the passionate fans of Famous in Love. I could not be more saddened by the news that broke today. I love these characters and the way crazy, to which they were going. Thank you to WarnerBrosTV to be beaten at my side. We gave all our best. Keep #Raige in your hearts and they will live forever“she writes. It was also revealed to have already fully planned season 3 despite the cancellation, and has entrusted to look for a way to answer questions from the fans, maybe with a podcast. Case to follow !