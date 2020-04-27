fan arts imagine Henry Cavill in the skin of the mutant

This is the latest rumor to date : Henry Cavill could be the next incarnation of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It was not necessary any more for the fans to imagine the actor in the skin of the mutant.
In the spring of 2019, Disney bought the venerable studio 20th Century Fox. An unprecedented event that signed also the return of the X-Men and Fantastic 4 in the hands of Marvel Studios. A godsend for the fans of Marvel who are eagerly waiting for the appearance of these characters in the MCU. For the moment, nothing has been confirmed, while the final film mutant Fox comes out next April 1 : The New Mutants. It will sign the end of an era in the meantime, the beginning of another.
Henry Cavill in Wolverine ?
For some time, a rumor anime fans Marvel. 2000 X-Men 2017 with Logan, Hugh Jackman has camped in the character of Wolverine 9 times. He was quite a character, definitely a cult, and fans continue to demand his return. But Hugh Jackman has actually hung up the claws, and Marvel Studios needs to find him a replacement.
A recent rumor imagine the actor Henry Cavill take on the character of Wolverine. Fans pounced on this opportunity and have proposed many fan arts of the actor into the skin of the mutant griffu. And finally, it makes it rather well. On Instagram, the artists have published their vision of Cavill in the role.
Henry Cavill has already an experience of the films of super-heroes sinceit is the present day appearance of Superman within the DC Extended Universe. He has camped in the kryptonien three times : in Man of Steelin Batman V Superman and in Justice League. Since the disastrous results of Justice League at the box-office, it is rumored that the actor has abandoned the character, without having a confirmation from the studios or of the principal concerned.
Of course, the announcement of Henry Cavill in the skin of Wolverine is that of the order of fantasy. Nothing official has confirmed this new. But it may be that this wave of interest from fans for the actor will attract the attention of Marvel Studios.
