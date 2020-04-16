Fanny Leeb “I am confident that we will emerge all the stronger from this ordeal”

An album of quality, strong and moving, but that the pandemic has deprived of promotion and touring. However, the daughter of Michel Leeb has lost none of his good mood. In Montreux, in the apartment she shares with her companion Olivier, line pilot on private aircraft, the French singer is facing this confinement with the same resilience and the same optimism that has guided her throughout her battle with cancer. And also put this time to profit for a good cause: on the model launched by actress Gal Gadot in the United States, she did sing “Imagine” to 24 French personalities, including Patrick Bruel, Michel Fugain and Zazie, in order to raise money for the hospitals in his country of origin. Call.

Why have you taken the initiative launched in the United States by Gal Gadot?

I found his idea absolutely brilliant and I love John Lennon. Also, my dog is called Lennon! I decided to continue the solidarity movement, but for the French hospitals. I’m French, all my family is in France and I know that the situation there is dramatic. I hope that the artists of the swiss and the belgians will resume this movement for their country.

How did you choose the people who appear in the clip?

These names came to me quite naturally. Some are friends, others acquaintances as Zazie, Patrick Bruel (who has since revealed on France Info have been affected by the Covid-19 and will be delivered after you have “had a tough time”, editor’s note). He answered me immediately: “With pleasure, count on me! I support you and I support the French hospitals, of course.” In the video, there’s also my father, my brother (the singer Tom Leeb, editor’s note) and a nurse that I know. I wanted the medical world to be represented. Each recorded phrase of “Imagine” only. I didn’t want them to lose too much time either.

This initiative did she want to sing for the good cause? Could you join the Enfoirés, for example?

Why not? I’m pretty focused on others, I am committed already for causes and I think that the union of artists, it is wonderful. The art, whatever it is, already makes it possible to transmit strong messages. But to many, it is even more strong.

The members of your family, which you are extremely close to, are all confined together in France. Have you hesitated to join at the beginning of the crisis?

Yes, but as I didn’t know how long the borders would be closed, I finally chose to stay in Montreux, where I live since ten years. And then my parents, my brother and my sister have been together since the beginning. I didn’t want to arrive after and be a risk to my parents who are still a certain age. But we call each other every day.

You have follow-up chemotherapy last year. Do you need to take special precautions in the face of the Covid-19?

I have to be careful as the whole world. Even a young person in perfect health can be seriously affected by the sars coronavirus. My immune system, made ill by the chemo, returned to normal even though my body is still a little fragile. I do my shopping with a mask, gloves, and I sanitize everything. But it is important that we do all to be very careful that it remains up to the house, for those who are vulnerable, such as those who fight against cancer precisely.

What do you do with your days?

I would like to take this time to do sports on a daily basis, write songs and sing. I had started a book when I was sick, but I put it aside. This is a project for which I must leave to spend time. I’m also making videos for the community that follows me. Every day I receive messages that make me super happy. I also watch Netflix at death: “Casa de Papel”, “Peacky Blinders”, etc, And I walk, of course, my dog in the mountains above Montreux.

Do you have sports programs we recommend?

Yes. I am two courses on the networks that I like a lot: TBC Coaching that makes every morning a live different 8:30 you can watch it for 24 hours. And the course of Laury Thilleman, the former Miss France. It is a friend, and its sports are amazing.

And recipes to share?

I’ve never been a cooker. I’m really not talented. Even if I love watching cooking shows. I also find great to see these great chefs such as Cyril Lignac to provide programming during confinement.

The containment is it a test for your couple?

No, from this side, everything is going well. We have no problem. But as good as I sing non-stop, I breaks can be a bit ears. (Laughter.)

What is it that you miss the most?

Really, there are plenty of at home. The only thing I’m missing are my family and singing with my musicians. Fortunately, between Facetime and Houseparty for the appetizers, we would have to find another way to work. It is necessary to go in a positive dynamic for the confinement passes quickly. Because this situation is distressing, it does not lie. It’s a real emotional lift.

What is it that gives you courage?

I tell myself that there’s nothing we can do. The world is at a standstill. The acceptance is paramount. It allows you to live a delicate situation in an easier way, to succeed to embellish his days, to do something useful. I am sure that we will emerge all the stronger from this ordeal completely surreal.

This positive attitude is also reflected in your new album, “The Awakening”, recorded during chemotherapy.

Yes. It is called “The Awakening”, the awakening, because as I went along in this ordeal, I felt that I won something. This has made me grow and I wanted to convey this positive message to people. This album does not treat cancer, it is a tribute to life in general. It is the positive attitude, a rebirth. The texts, written by my brother Tom, are wonderful. This is an excellent lyricist. He knows me better than anyone and he has perfectly transcribed what I felt.

How to experience “The Awakening” in the midst of a pandemic?

The album is available on all download platforms, but unfortunately, it received no promotion. It remains for me that the social networks to make it live and they are saturated. I admit that I am sad not to be on stage to defend my record. I had a program of great promo with lots of tv shows, a project tour. And then everything stopped. It is quite violent. My album is in stand-by and I don’t know if it will be still relevant after the confinement.

Financially, how are you doing?

I’m not going to hide it: there’s nothing that fits! Artists only make money through concerts. So there are months and months of investment without any income in the end. I don’t know what will happen to me.

You have asked a financial assistance?

Yes, I did the steps. I know that many will criticize me by saying that I am “the girl”, but I am financially independent and find myself in a delicate situation. My partner works in aviation and everything is at a standstill also. He is still touching his salary, but for how long? Despite all that, I relativize because there are plenty of people who are sick, people who are at the front and independent, whose situation is much worse than mine. And especially, I think, without judgment, that I am healed of cancer. I am in life so I only look at the positive.