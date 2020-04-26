Fans chinese who bought North Korea in the 2010 World

In the 2010 World cup, a China-based company reported the payment to thousands of its employees to support the national team north Korean.

How much money is worth to change of team, or worse yet, Selection? It is a proposal that the fans of blood to the football would reject without a second thought, but not as well for whom the sport is in the background, as happened in South africa in 2010.

Nearly 10 years of one of the World most memorable of the story, the memory of one of the most unusual football is present in Asia. After a decade, the case of the fans North korea that in truth were chinese, still seems the most implausible part of this sport.

South africa was received with open arms and the fans of football to the World cup of 2010. The sound of the vuvuzelas buzzed the sports halls and the screams of millions of spectators were present at each seat. However, the support for each country was not the same for different reasons.

Normally, if there is a rivalry direct, the nations of the same continent tend to receive support from its neighbouring countries. But in Asia something happened different. North korea yes I had fans present in south Africa, but the stands didn’t share nationality with those who were on the lawn.

Surely, we can all feel the happiness when you view this video once more! 😍😃⚽️ What is the best memory that you have of south Africa 2010? 🔝 pic.twitter.com/38RvKeiwj3 — Goal in Spanish (@Goal_en_espanol) April 24, 2020

The company China Sports Management Group revealed that the Sports committee of North Korea requested their services to be hundreds of amateur and not leave helpless to your Selection. What are the reasons? The followers in the north, for political and economical topics, they could not leave their country so easily, to support the Chollimasas it is known the national team.

Kim Jong-il, then supreme leader of the Democratic people’s republic of North Koreahad very strict rules for his people on leaving the national territory. The issuance of visas was extremely compliciada, and so they go to their neighboring country to apply for support in the World cup.

In a survey conducted by the chain CCTVthe majority of the chinese revealed that, out of their own Selectionyour support was with North korea, followed by Brazil, Argentina, and Spain, box that the dessert would come out champion of the tournament.

The night of the June 15, 2010 will be marked in the history of the game north korea as the day that hundreds of amateur chinese were on their side, as well out for money, to try to beat Brazil. Unfortunately, this support was not enough and the poi exceeded by marker of 2-1 at the asian box.