fans have already started petitions against Robert Pattinson

Announced as the big favorite for the succession of Ben Affleck for the next role as Batman, Robert Pattinson has not even yet officially signed the contract that it is already cut by the followers of the man bat .

Robert Pattinson as Batman ? Worst idea of the year for the fans

After the petition Game Of Thrones to re-season 8, the one in the film Sonic to change the design of the hedgehoghere’s not one but many petitions fans angry who do not see a good eye the likely arrival of Robert Pattinson for the next Batman movie . Many are still stuck on Twilight and do not think that Pattinson has made some very good movies recently but mostly they would like other actors in his place as Armie Hammer ( Social Network, Call me By Your Name . . . ) for example .

Petition Robert Pattinson

Little chance that the launch of these petitions are used to something and maybe we should give a chance to the british actor, we can have a good surprise and it will always be better than Ben Affleck no ?