Fans of Harry Potter condemned JK Rowling for the rights of transgender people

On Wednesday, the u.s. sites MuggleNet and The Leaky Cauldron have released a joint statement of rejection of the beliefs of Rowling on the rights of transgender individuals and detailing their commitment to providing a safe place of community where all feel welcome.

The statement comes after Rowling published an essay that he had written about gender identity in your Web site. It was immediately criticized and condemned by activists, LGBT +, who have called it ” devastating.”

The Web sites of the fans have said that they’ve put in place new policies to distance themselves from the author, stating that they were going to cover more of their personal efforts (with the exclusion of his work of charity) and do not submit photos or quotes from the author.

They also said that they do not publish their links to buy or links to the Web site of the author.