Fans of Harry Potter condemned JK Rowling for the rights of transgender people

On Wednesday, the u.s. sites MuggleNet and The Leaky Cauldron have released a joint statement of rejection of the beliefs of Rowling on the rights of transgender individuals and detailing their commitment to providing a safe place of community where all feel welcome.
The statement comes after Rowling published an essay that he had written about gender identity in your Web site. It was immediately criticized and condemned by activists, LGBT +, who have called it ” devastating.”
The Web sites of the fans have said that they’ve put in place new policies to distance themselves from the author, stating that they were going to cover more of their personal efforts (with the exclusion of his work of charity) and do not submit photos or quotes from the author.
They also said that they do not publish their links to buy or links to the Web site of the author.
Before that, in June, several stars of the film franchise “Harry Potter” is expressed, Emma Watson, writing on Twitter that: “trans people are what they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or say that not ‘t who they say they are. ”
Fan sites have said that it was “difficult” to report someone who admired the work ” forever “, but stated that it would be a mistake not to use their platforms to counteract the damage caused by Rowling.
“Our position is firm: transsexual women are women. The men, transgender men are men. People do not binaries are not binary. Intersex people exist and should not be forced to live in the binary, ” they said in their press release.
“Although we will tolerate ill-treatment of which JKR has been the victim of the dissemination of their views on transgender persons, we must reject their beliefs,” he added.
MuggleNet has over 800 000 subscribers on Facebook and The Leaky Cauldron in account, more than 230 000.
CNN has been in contact with representatives of JK Rowling for the comments.