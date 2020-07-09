Fans of Jason Momoa can’t believe that she plays Frosty the snowman – Africa News Journal

Jason Momoa will play Frosty the snowman in an upcoming adaptation in the line of the history of the Holiday, and their fans can’t believe that this new is real. According to Deadline, Momoa played the main character in the film and will also be a producer together with Jon Berg and Greg Silverman and Geoff Johns.

Currently there is no word on who might direct the film, but the script is written by David Berenbaum, who previously worked with Berg in the classic film festival Will Ferrell, Elf. “His role of earl of enormous proportions in a land of ice and fire, the success of the ocean that we all had with Aquamanit just seemed like Jason this time out of the snow,” said Berg about Momoa joining the project. Silverman added: “we know that Jason is a real human being full of love, compassion and a deep connection with ohana – all of which is the living spirit of Christmas and Frosty. “Scroll down to see what the fans say.