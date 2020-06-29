Fans of JoJo Siwa on Instagram is not a contraction against its critics

JoJo Siwa, without doubt, has been through his fair share of criticism throughout his career. Through the years, many people have been offended by the manner of dress and her outspoken personality. But, Siwa has always encouraged her fans to spread love and kindness, and generally ignores these criticisms. Recently, however, Siwa was criticised for her latest video clip for his song “non-stop” and she went on Instagram to defend himself.

JoJo Siwa | FOX through .

After seeing the clip of Siwa, in the theme of the circus, many people have become lazy. The biggest controversy was whether one of the dancers sported a black face in the video. See the critical, the 17-year-old was on his page Instagram to express themselves. Calling the accusations a “terrible”, has defended vehemently his video.

JoJo Siwa address the claims of black face on Instagram

“I would like to talk about the clip that we recorded for’ NONSTOP ‘in February. We are talking about children who are dressed as circus animals! No one in my video they are using the face painted black. It is horrible that the mind of anyone to go there. The children are dressed in costumes of animals, have their faces painted to resemble animals, playing an important role. There were zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, sirens, everything,” said the former Dance Moms.

In her statement, Siwa has also declared that it had blocked the people who hated their appearance, their sexuality, etc., also has responded to the criticism he has received for not having been more vociferous on the Black movement of the Life of the Subject. She wrote that she had spoken to declare that Black Lives Matter on your social media pages, and she was in the right side of history. Finally, he concluded by thanking their “true fans” for their support.

The old ‘Dance Moms’ is criticised for its clip on the theme of the circus

Despite the fact that many of the supporters of Siwa (also called Siwanatorz) have defended his statement, calling her “a queen no problem”, others were not so willing to let go. Some fans have stated that Siwa had prevented the fans to say “Black Lives Matter” in your page in addition to those who attacked him for his appearance and his sexuality. The fans have been too quick to report the defects to the release of Instagram of Siwa, as mentioned above.

View this message in Instagram I have to reset the clock to the time on a number of things, because some have been irresponsible in the stories, and the recent publications on my topic, and everyone seems to rush to conclusions without having all the facts. My message on Instagram yesterday had absolutely nothing to do with the criticisms that I received on my video ” non-stop “. I have blocked some people in line and stopped following others because I was tired of seeing the personal hatred on me. Some people will do anything for attention and this means being nasty. People were sending me messages really horrible and disgusting about my appearance, my sexuality, my content and, in general, to be hateful. What is more important, I would like to address the video clip that we recorded for “non-stop” in the month of February. We are talking about children who are dressed as circus animals! No one in my video they are using the face painted black. It is horrible that the mind of anyone to go there. The children are dressed in costumes of animals, have their faces painted to resemble animals, playing an important role. There were zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, sirens, everything. I have already addressed the issues of Black Lives Matter on my social networks, I’ll repeat it for those who are in the back, Black Lives Matter, today, tomorrow, yesterday, and forever. I’m on the right side of history here. Stop trying to make something that is not. I love my true fans and I am very grateful for their love and support. Instead of trying to shoot around the world, let’s be positive and come back as a boomerang. A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) June 26, 2020 to the 16h18 PDT

RELATED: JoJo Siwa is under contract, but the control over your brand than you think

Some people have claimed that Siwa was not free to judge what is or is not black face, while others were informed of the history of the problem of the circus. “The circus has the beginnings of the very strange and dubious. The term “freak show” was often described as people with disabilities or belonging to a race that was not white, to be submitted. Please reconsider. In addition, you, a white person, should not be the judge of what is the face painted black, and what is not. Check your privilege ” , has shared a person in the comments of Instagram of Siwa.

The fans want that Siwa is more about the movement Black Lives Matter

“The lives of black people matter. As I already said: you have blocked people for commenting this in your messages. You can’t say that you are on the right side of history. You can’t be the judge, if not also to the oppressed. And no, stop saying that everything that revolves around it. Stop the demolition of the people. Include more breeds and types in their product promotions. Donate more to charity. Do more volunteering. You need to give back. This is not all for you,” continued the fan.

Obviously, some fans have not been impressed by the response of Siwa, in the game that has received. But, with luck, the lead singer of the “Boomerang” can learn from the criticism of respect he gets. Although Siwa is young, his level of influence is relatively large, so to speak, actively and regularly on important topics that can have a significant impact. Only time will tell if Siwa is going to respond to the critical current.