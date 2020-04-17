Fans of ‘KUWTK’ are convinced Kourtney Kardashian is jealous of Kim and Khloé

Keeping up with the Kardashian is preparing for a long time the output of the big sister Kourtney Kardashian. At the end of the season 17, the tensions were already high between the three Kardashian sisters and Kourtney has even acted as if she didn’t bother to keep the full ending of the show.

Now, after having first said that she “made a step back” from the long reality show, Kourtney Kardashian seems to have finished with it, and tweets up a storm about it. She cites his reason for leaving as wanting to be closer to his children, but some fans believe that there is more to it than that.

Khloé and Kim join to Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney Kardashian | Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

The first episode of season 18, led the fans in a physical altercation between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, with Khloé watching. Immediately after the fight, Kim is left with scratches in several places and Khloé was rubbing furiously a wall to clean it.

Images faith of the next episode showed Kourtney expressing that she felt as if she was on a “hamster wheel” and had to take a step back from the filming and have more control over his own schedule.

Interviews of November (by the time the fight was filmed) show that the sisters are trying, without success, to play well for the cameras. In an interview, Kim and Khloé joked in making their own spin-off without Kourtney while she just stared straight ahead.

In another interview, Kourtney stated that her sisters joined her in “all day”. Kim replied: “Welcome to my life. This is what you did to me all my life until two years ago. ”

The drama sister Kardashian could be caused by a change of alliances

The response of Kim seems to point to problems among the sisters, who have been years in the making. Where Kourtney has taken a position of power in the group “in” among brothers and sisters, she is now the outsider, often accused of not working as hard as the rest of the family. This is the argument that triggered the physical combat.

Some fans on Reddit have noticed this change in the alliances between brothers and sisters, with one commentator writing recently: “I think that Kourtney has in fact given the true reason of his attitude is shit lately. She is jealous of the relationship that Kim and Khloe have now. She actually says, “in the past, it was me and Khloe vs. Kim…” “

The commentator goes on to say that hang up to your sisters is not something you can be proud of, while another commentator added: “It is excluded for the first time in his life.”

Kourtney Kardashian has posted everywhere on Twitter about the drama

If she had not taken up its position to back up quite clearly in the series, she puts the last nails in the coffin with his last messages on social networks (whether or vying for more attention). His Twitter feed reads sometimes more like a spectator in anger as a star of the series.

In response to a tweet to a fan calling his fight with Kim worthy, she replied: “It is the bin #KUWTK.”

In another tweet, Kourtney seemed to make light of his struggle: “Kourtney” clip nails “Kardashian weighing in at 108 pounds … Kim” the kicker “Kardashian West weighs 128 pounds …” retweetant a post since deleted it the page of brother Rob Kardashian.

Many other tweets were responses irrelevant to the criticisms or responses were apparently authentic to the fans, who praise his choice to take more time for her and her family.

In a part of a long tweet to three levels, published 2 April, it has once again addressed critics of her sisters: “I realize that a lot of the conversation surrounds us in this moment, my work ethic, and I feel that I just have to do one thing is clear: raising kids is a job. “

She finishes by saying that she has decided to focus more on her children and her Web site, Poosh, but do not judge anyone who “chooses a different route” and hope that everyone will also appreciate his choice.