Fans of ‘KUWTK’ to think that reality tv has changed Kylie Jenner

In the universe Kar / Jenner, Kylie Jenner is a complete success. There are his cosmetic company that made her a billionaire very young. She has a talent to maintain the controversy to come, so the interest in Keeping Up With The Kardashians never fails. And let’s face it, her 2 year old daughter, Stormi, is incredibly cute (and maybe a little excited).

But although Jenner adds a lot to the world of Kar / Jenners, the fans are starting to wonder if KUWTK is really good for it. Some say that this has changed and they fear that it is because of the life she lives.

It is on the screen since a long time

Jenner was only 10 years old when KUWTK has aired for the first time on the waves. She and Kendall were children and they were light, silly, and concentrated on the pleasure. They were not as much at the screen as their three Kardashian sisters are older, whose life was a source of theatre that is more appropriate for the tv.

Growing up, Jenner has provided a lot of fun moments in the series, as when it is dyed the hair blue or when she sneaked a boy into her room. Given the mega-mogul she has become in the cosmetic industry, it is fun to remember the time when his father, Caitlyn was not happy that Khloe is showing her how to apply makeup.

Adult life in the public eye is more difficult

Jenner has gone through its share of grief while the world was watching, including the break up with Travis Scott, the father of Stormi. It seems that the two get together, but she still afraid of how this would happen. Constant review with which they live would certainly facilitate things.

As if losing friends was not difficult enough, the drama relationship Khloe has also cost Jenni her best friend.

In addition to all this, Jenner has lived with the constant criticism that comes with being famous. His fans are often angry with her, for things such as the way in which it spends its money or to be disconnected from the way “ordinary” people live. It must be difficult living under a microscope like this, and some say it’s starting to show.

The fans are afraid that the celebrity status change

A recent discussion on Reddit has explained how the personality of the Jenner has changed over the years. They noticed that she seemed to be less outgoing and talkative, and people have shared their theories on the reasons. While some of them believed that it was only his growth, many of them feared that it tries to protect.

“I have the impression that his personality has not really changed, you can sometimes see his side, awkward in the social media of his girlfriend, but she has started to hide that from the public as she became more famous, which is understandable since she has been judged by the public since childhood,” said one commenter.

Another pointed out that it didn’t seem to help, saying that she was “judged in any way, but unfortunately, it didn’t matter whether it is bubbly or shy”.

A few people felt that it was the attention relentless Jenner who tired. Unlike other people in the eyes of the public, it has never break. “Actors and musicians will pause and come back, but as the stars of reality tv and celebrities IG, they are all the time. I imagine they are all a little jaded. “

A fan noted that Jenner seemed much more happy after the birth of Stormi, which could be due to the fact that she has remained out of public view for months, hiding her pregnancy. “I think the criticism of the media /” fans “the affect really more than other factors and that the fact of being out of the spotlight has really improved his self-esteem.”

That attitude moderate Jenner is the result of the maturity or exhaustion, his fans miss the young happy girl that she once was, and they hoped that she would soon be reunited with his smile.