Fans of Lady Gaga think that the song Chromatica speaks of Christian Carino

Lady Gagait is Chromatica is finally here!
On Friday, the singer of 34 years, has released his new album highly anticipated. While the fans were buzzing on a number of songs, there was a particular song that seemed to trigger speculation.
After listening to the song “Fun Tonight”, the listeners have begun to wonder if the success was the ex of the Mother Monster Christian Carino.
“You like the paparazzi, like celebrity / Even if you know that this makes me evil,” sang Gaga in a verse. “I have the impression to be in a hell prison / Pass my hands through the steel bars and shout / What happens now? I’m not going to though / And if I cry, you put them away / When I’m sad, you just want to play / I’m tired / why I left? “
In the chorus, she also belted, “Yeah, I can see it in your face / You don’t think I’ve weighed it on my weight / maybe it is time for us to say goodbye, because / I feel like the way I feel, I feel with you / I’m having fun tonight. “
It didn’t take long for people to start tweeting on the track.
"' Fun Tonight '(east) 100% on Carino …." a social media user wrote. "How dare he make our daughter feel like that.
“Gaga can be a little enigmatic with its references relational, but can we agree that ‘Fun Tonight’ for Carino ??” added another.
"I love the hue Carino on 'Fun Tonight", tweeted a third.
Gaga has not publicly confirmed who he is.
As fans will recall, the winner of the Grammy and the agent of talent were first launched rumours of love in 2017. Gaga has confirmed their commitment in 2018. However, they broke up in 2019.