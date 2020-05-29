Fans of Lady Gaga think that the song Chromatica speaks of Christian Carino

Lady Gagait is Chromatica is finally here!

On Friday, the singer of 34 years, has released his new album highly anticipated. While the fans were buzzing on a number of songs, there was a particular song that seemed to trigger speculation.

After listening to the song “Fun Tonight”, the listeners have begun to wonder if the success was the ex of the Mother Monster Christian Carino.

“You like the paparazzi, like celebrity / Even if you know that this makes me evil,” sang Gaga in a verse. “I have the impression to be in a hell prison / Pass my hands through the steel bars and shout / What happens now? I’m not going to though / And if I cry, you put them away / When I’m sad, you just want to play / I’m tired / why I left? “

In the chorus, she also belted, “Yeah, I can see it in your face / You don’t think I’ve weighed it on my weight / maybe it is time for us to say goodbye, because / I feel like the way I feel, I feel with you / I’m having fun tonight. “