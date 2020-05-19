Fans of Megan Thee Stallion angry with Beyoncé

Wanda Peeps, would there be a storm in the air ? After their collaboration on the remix of “Savage”, things have apparently taken a turn incompréhensive between Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion . The fault to Queen B, who would have decided to limit the collaboration to a minimum.

Beyoncé and Meghan Thee Stallion have in common one of the best sounds of the moment – “Savage remix”. And yet, several relatives of the two artists said they would be in a bad term for a while.

All would have started a week ago when fans of Megan Thee Stallion have launched a campaign to force the hand to Beyoncé for her to be promoting the tube that the two stars have in common. The purpose being that Megan Thee Stallion has his first big single. An initiative very much appreciated by Megan Thee Stallion, which, for its part, has retweeted some of the tweets from his fans.

Well, the answer Queen B was likely to have been the ignorance. But more still, the gb was promoted by a collaboration with another artist. Wow ! Any thing that has not pleased the fans of the singer.

It is as well as a good number of fans are given appointments on the account Instagram of Beyoncé where she had made a post of his new collaboration, to let him know what they thought of his gesture. You could as well read :

“You prefer to promote everything except Savage”

“Beyoncé shows love to anyone other than herself”

“I always wonder why Savage has not been promoted”

“It will definitely not promote Savage Remix despite everything… Lmaooo”

Beyoncé is clearly not one to let it dictate his conduct. However, due to the friendship that binds since always Megan Thee Stallion, one would have thought that things would be on their own.

Wanda People, will there be a break between the two artists ? Megan Thee Stallion, for its part, has not yet made comment about this, but one can imagine very well what would be his feeling.

M. E.

