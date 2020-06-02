Fans of Spider-Man wish a happy birthday to Tom Holland – JAPANFM

Happy birthday, Tom Holland! Fans of Marvel tributary on the social networks today (1 June) to wish the british actor of many returns happy. The star of Spider-Man, which has appeared five times as the webslinger, has today 24 years old.

Holland is for years, getting his big break in the Billy Elliot music scene and starring in the drama’s acclaimed The impossible, but it is picking up the role of Peter Parker in the MCU, which has successfully launched his career. In 2016, he made his debut in Marvel Captain America: civil war and has recently appeared in the Spider-Man: far from home.

Here are some of the wishes of welcome on Twitter lovers of Spidey and Holland-heads.

Happy birthday @ TomHolland1996 You’re awesome, weird, funny and an inspiration. It is your day, so spend it as you wish. I hope that your wishes will become reality.🥳❤️🙏🕷🕸 # TomHolland pic.twitter.com/6EtTqphIwn – Matthew Woolbright (@MatthewWoolbrig) June 1, 2020

I wish you many more returns happy of the day @ TomHolland1996 our @spidybaby (Peter Parker) pic.twitter.com/ICH9O2PXzg – Siva Mukkanti Chowdary (@ SivaMukkantiCh1) June 1, 2020

Happy birthday, the lovely and charitable Tom Holland! pic.twitter.com/FpGMXjq2mW – herovillainfantasies #BlacklivesMatter (@ herovillainfan1) June 1, 2020

Happy birthday @ TomHolland1996 !!!!! miss bud, and I hope that you are safe and that you spend it well with family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ErdzxeNMMP – Gerardoooo (person) (@Lord_Dislick) June 1, 2020

Happy birthday to the amazing Tom Holland ❤️❤️ @ TomHolland1996 Spend the best day of your life! pic.twitter.com/3hUWciT39C – B 🖤 (@ briibrii_191) June 1, 2020

Happy birthday Tom Holland ♡ pic.twitter.com/V8HLsI5QGx – fri (@hiddlesgold) June 1, 2020

happy birthday to the one and only tom holland pic.twitter.com/wpbXVWogoV – ✨Maria✨ ᵇˡᵐ (@quackzonqueen) June 1, 2020

Happy birthday Tom Holland. I love you 3000💙🕷🕸 # HappyBirthdayTomHolland pic.twitter.com/Nc8vw4Lfys – Sila (@ Sila41476753) may 31, 2020

Given that Civil war was followed by that of 2017 Spider-Man: Reunion and 2018 Avengers: Infinity War, 2020 is actually the first time in 2015 as we have no robots wall from Holland to watch on the big screen. It is a little disappointing, but at least we know that it is Spider-Man 3. This has been fixed for the upcoming summer, but due to the pandemic of COVID-19, which slows down the production, it is now available in November 2021.

Far away from the MCU, Holland also has a bunch of projects on the horizon. He finds the brothers Russo for a drama film Cherry, with the actor as Batman Robert Pattinson in The devil all the time and to team up with Star wars’ Daisy Ridley to the delayed Walking in the chaos. Similarly, it is still attached to play Nathan Drake in the Unexplored film, which has recently been pushed back because of the lock.

Happy birthday Pah-pah-pah, Tom Holland! May you soon pass through our screens as Spider-Man.