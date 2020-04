Francisco Venegasrepresentative Tigers in the eLIGAMXreceived a mauling in the eLIGAMX part of Luciano Acosta. The feline fell 6-0 in the Day 3 the tournament virtual.

After the end of the match, the fans following the tournament, did not hesitate to express their opinions, but did so as the internet knows how to do: with memes and funny quotes.

As for examplea published sentence: “Sometimes you win, other times they Venegas”