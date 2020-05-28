Fans of the MCU criticize the result of Spider-Man for having ` Absolutely no sense “

Fans of Marvel were so keen to keep the iconic heroes of the company, Spider-Man, in the film world Marvel that the debate still rages on how to deal with it. The debate of the last year has been so intense when the agreement Disney / Sony has expired he always does echo on the forums of Reddit.

Concrete example: the debate on Spider-Man: far from home. Fans have talked about everything, the strangest of all the scenes for the end credits to find out if the films in MCU / Spidey rely too much on Iron Man after Tony Stark has made the ultimate sacrifice. Now, some say that the film has no meaning.

How movies MCU Spider-Man have they gone?

All in all, the home of Tom Holland and his films Spider-Man has been very positive. The fans have been so highly acclaimed his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War that they immediately wanted the stand-alone movie Spider-Man. When they got it the following year, they were rewarded Spider-Man Homecoming dress with 880 million gross worldwide.

When the result, Far From Home, arrived last year, it has done even better financially, earning over a billion dollars in the world. This has almost certainly been fueled by the box-office stratosphere of Avengers: Endgame, the biggest money maker of all time. One could say that Far From Home was the post-script film the most anticipated of all time.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Far from Home, has scored a high 91 percent with the critics, with the consensus saying, ” A mixture as soon as unpredictable romance for teens and action super-heroes, Spider-Man: far from home preparing with elegance the stage for the next era of the MCU. “The score of the hearing is of 95%. So what is the problem?

What are the complaints of fans about ” Far from home? “

A fan who should be in the other five percent writing on Reddit that the whole question about EDITH, the AI Stark entrusted to Peter Parker, has “absolutely no sense”. One of the main complaints is “WHY Tony would leave it a weapon of military grade super powerful to a teenager instead of, you know, his best friend who happens to be a real general AND an avenger?”

The simplest answer to the question of the fans would be that if Stark didn’t do it, there would be no movie, but that would be a cop-out. A fan has defended the movie by saying that the growth of the character does not always follow a straight line, and that it would be in nature for Tony to unwise decisions and ill-considered (if well-intentioned). It was his MO in life, and it’s the same, even after his death.

This feeds the complaint overall is that some fans and critics have had, according to which the films Spider-Man have too tried to be Iron Man Jr. Spider-Man, even more than Iron Man, is the symbol of Marvel Comics, the same way Mickey Mouse is the symbol of the Walt Disney Company. Why Spider-Man would he be if need Iron Man, ask the critics?

The third film isn’t the charm?

Fans of the forum Reddit have noticed that with the third film, Spider-Man coming next year, Peter Parker still has a chance to break free of the shadow of Tony Stark.

The revelation of his secret identity in the last act could force Peter to do so. At the same time, with his breath dying, Mysterio bound always Peter to Tony, so some of the chains are hard to break.

That said, the fans are hoping that the third movie of Spider-Man will the main character will be sufficient to itself, just as the third film of Thor, Ragnarok, was done for God of Thunder. The fans thought that Loki had turned away from the first two movies of Thor, but Thor was more independent in his third film, even if Loki was still there. To fewer delays related to a pandemic, the third movie of Spider-man comes out in theaters in November 2021.