Fans of the MCU explain why Loki could not be responsible for the presentation of the X-Men

After Avengers: the End of the game, the film world Marvel (MCU) is a crossing point. Avengers: the End of the game marked the end of more than a decade of Marvel movies, but this is not the end for the MCU.

Marvel is now in a reconstruction phase, where it will be necessary to super-heroes like Black Panther and Captain Marvel and use them to create a new epic storyline. In addition to this, after Disney bought Fox, the franchise X-Men returns home to Marvel, and now Marvel has a chance to introduce the X-Men in the MCU.

Many fans are wondering how Marvel plans to do this, but a theory is for sure, this is certainly not because of Loki.

What a theory of fans of Reddit said

A fan of Reddit has advanced a theory according to which, since Loki can travel in time, Marvel will use this as a way to explain why the X-Men did not exist in the first movies MCU, but will exist in the future MCU films. This would solve a major problem with the fact that the X-Men join the MCU, as the X-Men, in the comics at least, are very open and public about their activities. But of course, they are not currently visible anywhere in the MCU.

This fan said that it was possible for Loki to come back in time and kills professor X, which would force mutants to hide. Then, the Time Variance Authority, who are basically cops of the time, will discover it and repair it, thus changing the future. However, as was stated by other fans of Marvel, this is impossible.

Why it won’t work

The time travel in the movies will always be strange, but the way the MCU explains the time travel is somewhat simple. Basically, Marvel movies are in one timeline, let’s call it Timeline A.

The Avengers in Avengers: the End of the game have used the machine to go back in the time of Ant-Man to borrow stone to the infinite, but when they have done, they have created several new timelines different timeline A.

The point of having Captain America go back in time to return the stones to the infinity that they had borrowed was to do things in those other timelines. This is because, in the MCU, when you go into the past and change something, you do not change the future of timeline A, you simply create a new timeline in place.

This is exactly why Loki, even if it’s going to travel certainly in the time in his show, Disney +, will not be the reason why the X-Men join the MCU.

If Loki had killed professor X in the past, and if the cops time to have corrected it later, these two actions will create a new timeline in place to affect things in the chronology, the chronology was really important to the fans. That said, as other fans have mentioned, this explanation is technically possible, it’s just an explanation so lazy and bad that Marvel will probably not follow this path.

How Marvel can make the X-Men

Marvel may introduce the X-Men in many ways in the movies, and Marvel is in no hurry to do so. Marvel has shown that he was prepared to take years to tell a story, so he has all the time to understand exactly how to introduce the X-Men in the movies.

For example, while the backstory of Magneto is related to the Second world War and the Holocaust, Marvel doesn’t necessarily need to go word for word to adapt the frames to the bottom of Magneto and other characters in X-Men. Marvel has already changed the backstory of a super-hero.

Alternatively, a fan posted a theory according to which the next film from Marvel, The Eternals, would be linked to the X-Men. This theory of the fans said that The Eternals had experimented on humans in the past and had given some of them the gene that caused them to become mutants. When Thanos has slapped the fingers, these genes have been activated. That said, this is only a theory of the fans, and everything is possible at this time.