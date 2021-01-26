FANS OF ZAYN MALIK THINK HE HAS “KHAI” TATTOOED HIS DAUGHTER’S NAME ON HIS WRIST

Gigi Hadid has revealed the name of his daughter just had with Zayn Malik in particular, that updating its bio Instagram writing: “ Khai’s mom ” “ mom Khai “.

And now fans of the ” Nobody Is Listening ” singer have noticed a new tattoo on the new dad’s wrist, which appears to be his daughter’s name written in Arabic and in red ink.

How did they find out? During a Zayn Instagram Live on January 17th :

zayn has his baby girl’s name “khai” tattooed on his in arabic! pic.twitter.com/e2OHIzfTHf — A & H (@defendzigiposts) January 22, 2021

We love, proud dad Zayn!

The 28-year-old is a huge fan of tattoos and even has Gigi’s eyes inked on his chest, so it’s no surprise that he wanted to add a piece dedicated to his little Khai.

But why did they choose the name Khai? It’s probably a nod to Khairiah Hadid, Gigi’s paternal grandmother, and her sister’s middle name Bella Khair.

The little girl was born last September. According to rumors, the exact day she came into the world would be September 19.

In recent days, Gigi Hadid has instead told of having discovered that she is pregnant on February 6, 2020, in the middle of the world fashion weeks.

She also explained how BFF Taylor Swift helped her keep pregnancy nausea at bay when she was in London on business.