fans thank Emilia Clarke in collecting money for his charity

We had liked it or hated it at the highest point last season Game of Throneswe can at least establish a consensus around Daenerys. In spite of her complete shift in the Mad Queen in the final episodes, it remains one of the characters in the richest and most touching of the series. And that is thanks in part to Emilia Clarke, that many fans have decided to thank of a way to the least particular.

In fact, many aficionados GoT from the community Reddit had the original idea of paying tribute to the late Daenerys throwing a pot. This last is designed to harvest a maximum amount of money that will be paid to SameYouthe charitable association created by Emilia Clarke and is designed to support the victims of brain injuries and cerebral vascular accidents. In total, more than 33,000 dollars that have already been raised up here.

The user She Ellaria, to the origin of this initiative and unexpected details on the website of the prize pool his approach could not be more commendable :

“The amazing game of Emilia and his devotion to his character have inspired thousands of people and, with each new season, we came more and more fond of Dany. […] This is why, as a gesture of support and love from the community and to the cast and the team at large – but especially to the destination of the woman who put all her soul into her character, who has delivered speeches who are passionate about valyrien and dothraki while questioning his own mortality, I put up this page to publicly support his charity, SameYou.”